Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $470,000 Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,571,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $372,632,000 after purchasing an additional 362,467 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,099,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,320,000 after purchasing an additional 94,316 shares during the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,427,000 after purchasing an additional 269,009 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 483,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,862,000 after purchasing an additional 43,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $69,988,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord acquired 1,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $146.50 per share, with a total value of $170,819.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,032,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EEFT opened at $135.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.06 and a twelve month high of $167.71. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -502.02 and a beta of 1.64.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.18). Euronet Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EEFT. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Euronet Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.27.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

