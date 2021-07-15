Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $479,000 Holdings in Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.10% of Tekla Life Sciences Investors worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQL. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 439,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,679,000 after purchasing an additional 153,643 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $1,888,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 519.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 100,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 83,891 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 404.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 71,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 418,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,250,000 after purchasing an additional 43,754 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HQL opened at $20.58 on Thursday. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a one year low of $16.60 and a one year high of $22.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th.

About Tekla Life Sciences Investors

Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

