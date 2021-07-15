Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $531,000 Stock Position in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in DMC Global were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,522,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,855,000 after purchasing an additional 182,968 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in DMC Global by 8.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,529,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,002,000 after buying an additional 118,662 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in DMC Global by 3.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 298,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,197,000 after buying an additional 10,958 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in DMC Global by 8.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 263,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,313,000 after buying an additional 19,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DMC Global by 10.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 250,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,583,000 after buying an additional 23,988 shares in the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DMC Global stock opened at $52.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $988.16 million, a P/E ratio of -155.35, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.13. DMC Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.40 and a 12 month high of $70.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.08.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $55.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.30 million. DMC Global had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised DMC Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

DMC Global Profile

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. Its NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

