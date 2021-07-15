Guggenheim Capital LLC Invests $508,000 in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,693 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Griffon in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Griffon in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Griffon in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Griffon by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Griffon in the 1st quarter worth $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GFF opened at $24.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.97. Griffon Co. has a 52 week low of $17.92 and a 52 week high of $29.19.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $634.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.83 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 3.49%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Griffon Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

GFF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Griffon from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and China. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

