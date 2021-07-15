Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 307 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,323,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,597,000 after purchasing an additional 257,260 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.42.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $254.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.99. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.37 and a twelve month high of $269.89. The stock has a market cap of $57.41 billion, a PE ratio of -353.10 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Colin Black sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total transaction of $166,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.06, for a total value of $1,498,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,670 shares of company stock worth $38,362,979. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

