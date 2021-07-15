Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $109.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.07. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $119.80.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface, and mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail, security information and verified gross mass services.

