Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) Receives GBX 1,824.86 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,884 ($24.61).

HL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Numis Securities downgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown to an “add” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 1,994 ($26.05) to GBX 2,019 ($26.38) in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. lowered shares of Hargreaves Lansdown to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,980 ($25.87) to GBX 2,030 ($26.52) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of HL stock traded down GBX 59 ($0.77) on Friday, hitting GBX 1,618 ($21.14). 569,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,041. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,655.62. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1-year low of GBX 1,323 ($17.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,923 ($25.12). The company has a market cap of £7.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

