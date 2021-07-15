Hathor (HTR) Price Reaches $0.43 on Exchanges

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. One Hathor coin can now be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001366 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hathor has a market capitalization of $78.53 million and approximately $2.83 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hathor has traded 16.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Hathor

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hathor is hathor.network . Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Hathor Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hathor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hathor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

