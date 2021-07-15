Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.57.

HAYW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Hayward in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Hayward in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Hayward in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hayward in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Hayward to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

HAYW opened at $22.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Hayward has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $26.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.39.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $334.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.65 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hayward will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CCMP Capital GP LLC acquired a new stake in Hayward during the first quarter worth about $1,226,469,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Hayward during the first quarter worth about $83,059,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Hayward during the first quarter worth about $59,687,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Hayward during the first quarter worth about $55,976,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Hayward during the first quarter worth about $54,624,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

