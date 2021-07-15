Head-To-Head Comparison: Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME) & Youdao (NYSE:DAO)

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) and Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Youdao and Zhangmen Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Youdao -47.81% N/A -80.64% Zhangmen Education N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Youdao and Zhangmen Education’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Youdao $485.44 million 5.55 -$268.63 million ($2.38) -9.14 Zhangmen Education $613.33 million 2.59 -$154.51 million N/A N/A

Zhangmen Education has higher revenue and earnings than Youdao.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Youdao and Zhangmen Education, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Youdao 0 2 2 0 2.50 Zhangmen Education 0 1 0 0 2.00

Youdao presently has a consensus target price of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 51.72%. Zhangmen Education has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.22%. Given Youdao’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Youdao is more favorable than Zhangmen Education.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.9% of Youdao shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Youdao beats Zhangmen Education on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Youdao

Youdao, Inc., an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary. It also offers smart devices, such as Youdao Smart Pen, Youdao Dictionary Pen, Youdao Pocket Translator, Youdao Cloud Pen, and Youdao Super Dictionary. In addition, the company provides online courses comprising Youdao Premium Courses, NetEase Cloud Classroom, and China University MOOC; interactive learning apps, such as Youdao Fun Reading, Youdao Math, and Youdao Vocabulary Builder catering to various age groups' learning needs; and enterprise services, which include technologies and solutions licensed to enterprise customers through Youdao Smart Cloud. It offers learning services and products primarily include online courses, fee-based premium services, and others, as well as online marketing services; technical support to the VIEs; and consulting services. Youdao, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China. Youdao, Inc. is a subsidiary of NetEase, Inc.

About Zhangmen Education

Zhangmen Education Inc., online education company, provides personalized online courses to K-12 students in the People's Republic of China. It offers one-on-one and small-class after-school tutoring services covering all K-12 academic subjects to students between 3 and 18. The company was formerly known as Global Online Education Inc. and changed its name to Zhangmen Education Inc. in April 2021. Zhangmen Education Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

