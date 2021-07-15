Head-To-Head Survey: Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) versus Scully Royalty (NYSE:SRL)

Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) and Scully Royalty (NYSE:SRL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Get Metro Bank alerts:

Metro Bank has a beta of 2.14, indicating that its stock price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scully Royalty has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Metro Bank and Scully Royalty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metro Bank N/A N/A N/A Scully Royalty N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Metro Bank and Scully Royalty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metro Bank 2 3 0 0 1.60 Scully Royalty 0 0 1 0 3.00

Scully Royalty has a consensus price target of $78.00, indicating a potential upside of 451.06%. Given Scully Royalty’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Scully Royalty is more favorable than Metro Bank.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Metro Bank and Scully Royalty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Metro Bank $782.21 million 0.16 -$387.38 million N/A N/A Scully Royalty $44.37 million 4.76 $280,000.00 N/A N/A

Scully Royalty has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Metro Bank.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Metro Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.9% of Scully Royalty shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Scully Royalty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Scully Royalty beats Metro Bank on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Metro Bank

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services. It also provides business banking products and services comprising business bank, commercial and community current, foreign currency, and insolvency practitioner accounts; deposit accounts, including business and community instant access deposit and fixed term deposit, client premium and flexible client term deposit, and business loan calculator; business and commercial loans and overdrafts, business credit cards, asset financing, invoice financing, and enterprise finance guarantee scheme. In addition, the company offers private banking services, such as private bank, saving, foreign currency, and money management accounts, as well as partnership loans. Metro Bank PLC was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Scully Royalty

Scully Royalty Ltd. operates as an iron ore mining company in the Americas, Africa, Canada, Asia, and Europe. The company holds royalty interest in the Scully iron ore mine located in the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. It also engages in manufacturing, and medical supplies and services industries. The company was formerly known as MFC Bancorp Ltd. and changed its name to Scully Royalty Ltd. in June 2019. Scully Royalty Ltd. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.