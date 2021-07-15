Head-To-Head Survey: ProSight Global (NYSE:PROS) vs. RLI (NYSE:RLI)

ProSight Global (NYSE:PROS) and RLI (NYSE:RLI) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

ProSight Global has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RLI has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ProSight Global and RLI’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProSight Global $878.06 million 0.64 $38.89 million $1.39 9.19 RLI $983.63 million 4.79 $157.09 million $2.59 40.28

RLI has higher revenue and earnings than ProSight Global. ProSight Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RLI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for ProSight Global and RLI, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProSight Global 0 1 0 0 2.00 RLI 0 3 1 0 2.25

ProSight Global presently has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.80%. RLI has a consensus price target of $114.33, suggesting a potential upside of 9.60%. Given RLI’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe RLI is more favorable than ProSight Global.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.4% of ProSight Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.8% of RLI shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of ProSight Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of RLI shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ProSight Global and RLI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProSight Global 4.78% 10.17% 1.91% RLI 25.27% 11.48% 3.33%

Summary

RLI beats ProSight Global on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

ProSight Global Company Profile

ProSight Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. It underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple perils, and others. The company serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries. ProSight Global, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile. This segment also offers coverages for security guards and in the areas of onshore energy-related businesses and environmental liability for underground storage tanks, contractors and asbestos, and environmental remediation specialists; and professional liability coverages focuses on providing errors and omission coverage to small to medium-sized design, technical, computer, and miscellaneous professionals. In addition, this segment provides commercial automobile liability and physical damage insurance to local, intermediate and long haul truckers, public transportation entities, and other types of specialty commercial automobile risks; incidental and related insurance coverages; inland marine coverages; management liability coverages, such as directors and officers liability insurance, fiduciary liability and fidelity coverages, and for various classes of risks, including public and private businesses; and healthcare liability and home business insurance products. The company's Property segment offers commercial property, cargo, hull, protection and indemnity, marine liability, inland marine, homeowners' and dwelling fire, and other property insurance products. Its Surety segment offers commercial surety bonds for medium-to-large businesses; small bonds for businesses and individuals; and bonds for small to medium-sized contractors. The company also underwrites various reinsurance coverages. It markets its products through branch offices, brokers, and underwriting and independent agents. RLI Corp. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Peoria, Illinois.

