Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ) Short Interest Update

Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of HSAQ remained flat at $$10.05 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 11,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,474. Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $14.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 624,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,959,000 after acquiring an additional 196,871 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 by 3.6% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 259,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 9,090 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 in the first quarter worth about $276,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 during the first quarter valued at about $2,246,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 109,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 9,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

