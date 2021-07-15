Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HTLD. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Heartland Express by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 315,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 121,512 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Heartland Express by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 12,208 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Heartland Express by 48.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 10,036 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in Heartland Express during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Heartland Express by 37.2% in the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 68,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Heartland Express in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Heartland Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Heartland Express in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Heartland Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.43.

Shares of HTLD stock opened at $17.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.82. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.69 and a 12 month high of $22.75.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $152.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.45 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 9.93%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

Heartland Express Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

