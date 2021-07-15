Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Market Capitalization Hits $1.54 Billion

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000541 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market cap of $1.54 billion and $224.30 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003869 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00053725 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002647 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00035765 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.68 or 0.00248100 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000893 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00034745 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006105 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

HBAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,950,268,743 coins. The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

