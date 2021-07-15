HedgeTrade Price Reaches $0.91 on Exchanges (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 15th. HedgeTrade has a total market capitalization of $316.73 million and approximately $97,675.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.91 or 0.00002859 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HedgeTrade has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005812 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004936 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000487 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00034003 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001055 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00054076 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001346 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00036138 BTC.

HedgeTrade Profile

HEDG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

