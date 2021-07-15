HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $116.86.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HEI shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In related news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $66,530.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $149,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in HEICO during the fourth quarter worth about $1,048,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in HEICO by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in HEICO by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 177,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,454,000 after acquiring an additional 21,632 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in HEICO during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in HEICO by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 117,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HEI opened at $134.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 73.24, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.70. HEICO has a 52 week low of $93.33 and a 52 week high of $148.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 4.53.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. HEICO had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $466.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that HEICO will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. This is a boost from HEICO’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. HEICO’s payout ratio is currently 7.86%.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

