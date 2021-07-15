HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $116.86.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In related news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $66,530.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HEICO in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of HEICO by 10.5% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 44,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,208,000 after buying an additional 4,214 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HEICO in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of HEICO by 7.7% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 223,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,085,000 after buying an additional 15,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of HEICO in the first quarter worth approximately $600,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HEI opened at $134.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 73.24, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.70. HEICO has a 52 week low of $93.33 and a 52 week high of $148.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 4.53.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. HEICO had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The firm had revenue of $466.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that HEICO will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. This is a positive change from HEICO’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. HEICO’s payout ratio is presently 7.86%.

About HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

