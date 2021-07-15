Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $167.79 Million

Equities analysts expect Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) to post $167.79 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $158.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $174.00 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group posted sales of $199.15 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will report full year sales of $660.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $652.00 million to $669.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $690.70 million, with estimates ranging from $657.30 million to $715.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Helix Energy Solutions Group.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $163.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.11 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 1.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HLX. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down previously from $6.25) on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

Helix Energy Solutions Group stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.67. 2,199,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,134,414. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.88 million, a PE ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $6.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.55.

In other Helix Energy Solutions Group news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 34,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $207,506.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

