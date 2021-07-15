HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €95.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on HelloFresh and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €102.70 ($120.82) target price on HelloFresh and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on HelloFresh in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €52.65 ($61.94) target price on HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €87.82 ($103.31).

HFG stock opened at €82.52 ($97.08) on Wednesday. HelloFresh has a 1-year low of €36.20 ($42.59) and a 1-year high of €89.10 ($104.82). The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.24. The company has a market cap of $14.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €77.36.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

