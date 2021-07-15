Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Ameren during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Ameren by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ameren by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEE stock opened at $83.22 on Thursday. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $69.79 and a 1-year high of $86.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.25.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ameren from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ameren currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.86.

In other Ameren news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $671,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

