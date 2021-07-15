Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 105.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 103.1% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 22.2% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

NYSE MPW opened at $20.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.87. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.42.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $362.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.16 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.02% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.34%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.32.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.