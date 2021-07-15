Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 15,968 ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,968 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Several analysts have commented on COP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.55.

In other ConocoPhillips news, CAO Welsh Kontessa S. Haynes sold 5,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $333,055.00. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $57.67 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $77.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -384.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.63.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.