Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Invests $719,000 in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,489 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZBH. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,867,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $595,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,989 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,733,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,526,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $564,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,113 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,926,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,349,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 48.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,011,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $482,004,000 after buying an additional 987,591 shares during the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZBH. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.35.

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $171.58 per share, with a total value of $171,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,372. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBH opened at $155.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.28. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.55 and a twelve month high of $180.36. The stock has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.84, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.93%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

