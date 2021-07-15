Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Makes New $629,000 Investment in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 0.8% in the first quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 33,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Cedar Fair by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Cedar Fair by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 56.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Matthew A. Ouimet sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $11,727,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,979.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FUN. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley increased their target price on Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.38.

Shares of NYSE FUN opened at $43.65 on Thursday. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a twelve month low of $22.81 and a twelve month high of $52.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.86.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $9.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.83) earnings per share. Cedar Fair’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

