Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Shares of MUB stock opened at $117.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.08. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $114.91 and a twelve month high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

