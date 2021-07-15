Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.520-$0.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $640 million-$670 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $623.67 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Herman Miller in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on Herman Miller in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Herman Miller from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Get Herman Miller alerts:

NASDAQ MLHR opened at $44.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Herman Miller has a 1-year low of $21.77 and a 1-year high of $51.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.33.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $621.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.80 million. Herman Miller had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, May 29th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.52%.

In other news, Director Bruce Benedict Watson sold 7,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $347,236.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Herman Miller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herman Miller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.