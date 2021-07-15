Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF) Short Interest Up 271.4% in June

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 271.4% from the June 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 78.0 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HERXF. Raymond James increased their price target on Héroux-Devtek from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Héroux-Devtek in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TD Securities upgraded Héroux-Devtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from C$22.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

HERXF remained flat at $$14.59 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 804. Héroux-Devtek has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $14.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.73.

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the surface treatment of landing gear components; assembling and installation of aircraft components at customer assembly lines, as well as offers electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, cabinets, and titanium components.

