Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Upgraded to “Buy” at Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $280.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

HSKA has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Heska from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Heska from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on Heska from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $231.83.

HSKA stock opened at $230.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -271.40 and a beta of 1.69. Heska has a 12-month low of $87.62 and a 12-month high of $247.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 8.54 and a quick ratio of 7.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.42.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $60.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.45 million. Heska had a positive return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. Heska’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Heska will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.87, for a total value of $989,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,871,804.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,705. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSKA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Heska in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Heska by 138.1% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Heska in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Heska in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Heska in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus +TM veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

