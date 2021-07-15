Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A cut its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 75.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,235 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,755 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Hess were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,947,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 254.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,298,368 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $233,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367,733 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 10.9% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,458,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $669,264,000 after purchasing an additional 926,040 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 37.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,098,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $219,239,000 after purchasing an additional 840,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,322,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $122,622,000 after purchasing an additional 696,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HES shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $91.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Hess in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.39.

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 150,000 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $13,386,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,272,731. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 120,730 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $9,478,512.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 199,660 shares in the company, valued at $15,675,306.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 981,660 shares of company stock worth $79,785,755 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $80.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.55 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $34.82 and a twelve month high of $91.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.70.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. The company’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently -34.13%.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

