Highbridge Capital Management Sells 34,910 Shares of Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) Stock

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) major shareholder Highbridge Capital Management sold 34,910 shares of Hycroft Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.89, for a total transaction of $100,889.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Highbridge Capital Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 11,015 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $34,587.10.

On Monday, July 12th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 8,790 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $24,787.80.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 52 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $153.40.

On Friday, June 25th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 51,829 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total transaction of $164,297.93.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Highbridge Capital Management sold 67,445 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $217,847.35.

On Monday, June 21st, Highbridge Capital Management sold 5,411 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $16,774.10.

On Friday, June 18th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 1,432 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $4,625.36.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 3,500 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total transaction of $12,285.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 70,000 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total transaction of $245,700.00.

HYMC opened at $2.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.45. Hycroft Mining Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.31, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $19.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Hycroft Mining Holding Co. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hycroft Mining by 394.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 644,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 514,178 shares during the period. Bienville Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,758,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hycroft Mining by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 293,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 41,624 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,918,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hycroft Mining by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 147,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 59,329 shares during the period. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hycroft Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday.

About Hycroft Mining

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver producer in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine covering an area of approximately 70,671 acres located in the state of Nevada. As of December 31, 2020, its Hycroft mine had proven and probable mineral reserves of 11.9 million ounces of gold, and 478.5 million ounces of silver.

