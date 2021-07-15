Hilltop Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Dollar General in the first quarter worth about $1,029,084,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $563,208,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Dollar General by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,427,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,501,000 after buying an additional 914,802 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Dollar General by 803.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 983,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,142,000 after buying an additional 874,979 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Dollar General during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,597,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DG opened at $220.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $52.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.53. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $173.50 and a 12-month high of $225.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $210.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. Dollar General’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $207.00 price target (up from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Dollar General from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.35.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 9,900 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $2,049,894.00. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

