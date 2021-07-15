Hilltop Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Zillow Group by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in Zillow Group by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Z has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.25.

In other Zillow Group news, CTO David A. Beitel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.38, for a total transaction of $631,900.00. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $274,162.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,249 shares in the company, valued at $5,013,118.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,787 shares of company stock worth $7,686,473. 14.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Z opened at $106.73 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.88. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.05 and a 12 month high of $208.11. The stock has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 551.30 and a beta of 1.22.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Zillow Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

