Hilltop Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 916 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Southern by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,983,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,474,482,000 after purchasing an additional 343,586 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in The Southern by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,940,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,731,333,000 after buying an additional 4,972,698 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Southern by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,281,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $947,527,000 after buying an additional 323,175 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in The Southern by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,511,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,764,000 after buying an additional 16,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in The Southern by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,447,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,618,000 after buying an additional 88,600 shares during the last quarter. 59.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $1,654,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,918 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,894.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $160,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,877,578.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,425 shares of company stock valued at $2,272,721 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Southern stock opened at $61.72 on Thursday. The Southern Company has a one year low of $51.22 and a one year high of $66.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.27.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 15.99%. On average, analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. This is an increase from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 81.23%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SO. Mizuho reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Southern from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

