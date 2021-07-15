Hilltop Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 30.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,049 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,808 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 2,010.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 422 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 1,900.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 407.0% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LUV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.45.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $51.70 on Thursday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $30.24 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.37.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 41.71% and a negative return on equity of 46.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

