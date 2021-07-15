Hilltop Holdings Inc. Purchases 37,524 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 170.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,524 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 24,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 33,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $34.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.82. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $18.93 and a 12 month high of $38.92.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

