Hilltop Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 700.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GDXJ opened at $46.90 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $43.24 and a 1 year high of $65.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.60.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

