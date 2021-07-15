Hilltop Holdings Inc. Sells 1,571 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,531 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,859 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 484,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter worth $410,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 42.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $113.94 on Thursday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $67.96 and a twelve month high of $120.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.89. The company has a market cap of $51.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 15.27%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.2051 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $4.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.07%.

CM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.38.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

