Hilltop Holdings Inc. Sells 3,802 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,802 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 12.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,723,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,060,854,000 after acquiring an additional 13,539,799 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $767,548,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 81.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,718,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $563,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918,666 shares during the last quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $174,332,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 56.8% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,497,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $355,320,000 after buying an additional 1,990,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.22.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $67.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $78.94. The company has a market capitalization of $84.96 billion, a PE ratio of 295.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.69.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 51.91%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 40.06%.

In related news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,156.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

