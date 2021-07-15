Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Stake Reduced by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 25.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 304,651 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 102,367 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $65,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,674,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,480,489,000 after purchasing an additional 839,066 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 28.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,771,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $818,739,000 after purchasing an additional 829,207 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Honeywell International by 11.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,850,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,704,272,000 after acquiring an additional 824,893 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Honeywell International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,204,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,167,460,000 after acquiring an additional 477,569 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 16.8% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,863,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $621,510,000 after purchasing an additional 412,313 shares during the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HON opened at $227.77 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $223.64. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.21 and a 52 week high of $234.02. The company has a market capitalization of $158.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.07.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

