Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. cut shares of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS HKXCY opened at $65.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.32. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has a 12 month low of $43.21 and a 12 month high of $74.21.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates stock exchanges and futures exchanges, and related clearing houses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Cash, Equity and Financial Derivatives, Commodities, Post Trade, and Technology.

