Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $9.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.05% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing a class of immunotherapeutics, targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform which is designed to reprogram the body’s immune system. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Hookipa Pharma in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Hookipa Pharma from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Hookipa Pharma from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hookipa Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.34.

NASDAQ HOOK opened at $7.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.62 and a quick ratio of 7.62. Hookipa Pharma has a 52 week low of $7.68 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.68.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53). Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 237.83% and a negative return on equity of 40.95%. The company had revenue of $5.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hookipa Pharma will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Sofinnova Capital Vi Fcpr sold 328,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $3,811,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 642,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,130,000 after purchasing an additional 18,060 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 7,144 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 149,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 7,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hookipa Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. 44.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hookipa Pharma Company Profile

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

