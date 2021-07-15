Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $332.90 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) will report $332.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Horace Mann Educators’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $332.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $333.60 million. Horace Mann Educators reported sales of $314.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will report full year sales of $1.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Horace Mann Educators.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.30. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HMN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HMN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,397,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 127.9% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 422,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,252,000 after buying an additional 237,100 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,784,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,489,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,338,000.

Shares of HMN traded up $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $38.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,651. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.69. Horace Mann Educators has a 12-month low of $32.35 and a 12-month high of $44.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is 36.47%.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

