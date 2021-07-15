Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON) Shares Sold by Vivaldi Asset Management LLC

Vivaldi Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON) by 34.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,744 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Horizon Acquisition Co. II worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HZON. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at $722,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 397,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 100,190 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors own 32.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Acquisition Co. II alerts:

Shares of HZON stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,006. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.89. Horizon Acquisition Co. II has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $12.16.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.