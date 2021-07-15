Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Sets New 12-Month High at $83.01

Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $83.01 and last traded at $82.87, with a volume of 3917 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $82.27.

HLI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Houlihan Lokey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.17.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.65.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $500.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.37 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 20.50%. Houlihan Lokey’s quarterly revenue was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.23%.

In related news, major shareholder Irwin Gold sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $80,080.00. Also, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 12,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $928,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,383 shares in the company, valued at $928,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,923 shares of company stock worth $2,525,755 over the last three months. 27.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 45.5% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,658,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,305,000 after buying an additional 1,144,655 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 7.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 7.5% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 120,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,004,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 35.4% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 82,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,462,000 after buying an additional 21,461 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 43.6% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

