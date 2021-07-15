Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)’s stock price was down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $96.62 and last traded at $96.95. Approximately 3,181 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 170,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.13.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.56. The company has a market capitalization of $574.00 million, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 2.65.
Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 3rd. The construction company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 21.77%. The firm had revenue of $703.16 million for the quarter.
About Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV)
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as club houses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.
