Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)’s stock price was down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $96.62 and last traded at $96.95. Approximately 3,181 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 170,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.13.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.56. The company has a market capitalization of $574.00 million, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 2.65.

Get Hovnanian Enterprises alerts:

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 3rd. The construction company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 21.77%. The firm had revenue of $703.16 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOV. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 1,795.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,709 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $406,000. 39.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV)

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as club houses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.