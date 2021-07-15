H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Receives $25.00 Average PT from Analysts

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on HRB. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on H&R Block from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 528,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,380,000 after acquiring an additional 27,728 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in H&R Block in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in H&R Block in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,081,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 94,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 8,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of H&R Block stock opened at $23.96 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.84. H&R Block has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $26.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. H&R Block had a net margin of 17.10% and a negative return on equity of 422.68%. H&R Block’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 31.86%.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.