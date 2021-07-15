HRT Financial LP Acquires New Stake in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 32,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,000. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.13% of Lakeland Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lakeland Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 1st quarter worth $170,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LKFN opened at $58.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.86. Lakeland Financial Co. has a one year low of $39.38 and a one year high of $77.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $56.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.31%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Lakeland Financial Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

