HRT Financial LP Purchases New Position in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 32,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at about $374,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,605,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bumble in the first quarter worth about $106,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bumble in the first quarter worth about $481,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Bumble in the first quarter worth about $46,785,000.

Get Bumble alerts:

BMBL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Bumble from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. decreased their price objective on shares of Bumble from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Bumble from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

In other news, Director Amy Griffin acquired 117,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.81 per share, for a total transaction of $5,030,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $48.98 on Thursday. Bumble Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.91 and a 12 month high of $84.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $1.72. The business had revenue of $170.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.74 million. The business’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bumble Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.