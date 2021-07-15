HRT Financial LP Purchases New Stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2021

HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,000. HRT Financial LP owned 0.10% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,058,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 61,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 9,875 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HACK stock opened at $61.05 on Thursday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.66 and a fifty-two week high of $64.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.39.

